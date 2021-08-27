WATERTOWN — A packed house at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena was rocking from the first bout to last at the Victory Cage Championships MMA card, an Escape from Quarantine, on Saturday night.
Although impressing spectactors with their skills, stamina and intestina fortitude many of the competitors remained nondescript.
Until Ogdensburg’s Austin VanGorden stepped into the cage against Josh Parker of Boston in a 155-pound match. His friends from Ogdensburg and from America’s Top Team of Watertown started the cheer A-V-G, A-V-G, A-V-G and then the massive crowd threw in their vocal support.
The chant cascaded to pandemonium level as VanGorden, a former multi-sport athlete at Ogdensburg, warded off a series of takedown-choke attempts by Parker who enjoyed success using his grappling experience.
VanGorden escaped each time and as he did he delivered punches and strikes in flurries and then took control on his feet gaining a technical knockout 28 seconds into the third period.
“The feeling was indescribable. To be in that cage with the crowd cheering for me so loud that it felt like the roof was coming off,” says VanGorden.
“His plan was get me down and choke me out. He got a few deep choke holds in but for me it was a matter of willpower. I still felt comfortable and I was able to use my strikes for the knockout. You can use up a lot of energy with choke holds. As the fight went on it felt like he was losing energy and I just kept getting stronger. I was able to execute our game plan.”
“I really wasn’t sore after the fight except for vocal cords because I yelled so loud after the referee stopped the fight. I have a lot of respect for Josh Parker and I know I have to keep working with Jujitsu coach Paul Elliott. I have to work hard in all areas. This was only one fight but I can’t rest because I won.”
VanGorden was part of 3-0 night for America’s Top Team contingent. Pete VanDusen prevailed in the first round by submission and Bill Quinn won by decision in a free-wheeling heavyweight match where he and Nate Slate stood toe to toe and threw haymakers throughout the three three-minute round.
“It was really a good night for Watertown. Our team went 3-0 and the promoter John Gibbons said he couldn’t be happier with the way things went. Our fighters fought well and the crowd loved it,” said VanGorden. “After talking to John I came away feeling that this was definitely not going to be a one and done event. I am hoping we do it again and we can get some more matches.”
One Watertown fighter, Dylan Ellsworth, the son of Laurie Hagan and grandson of Regan’s Collision owner Dan Regan of Ogdensburg, also competed but lost.
VanGorden is also a member of the Regan’s Collision staff.
“Dylan doesn’t train with America’s Top Team but he stops in once in a while. He didn’t win Saturday but he is doing a job coming back from a physical issue. I wish him all the luck and hope he does well,” said VanGorden.
VanGorden feels that the card at the Watertown Arena was a huge victory for the sport he hopes to pursue for a long time.
“I think that sometimes MMA gets a stigma about it. But it not just about people out their banging heads. That isn’t true. There is so much respect out there between opponents and the guys you train with,” says VanGorden.
“We are all part of a community. After our workouts everyone stays around and gets some rounds in. We get together, talk and do anything we can do to help each other. I really want to thank my striking coach Paul Huntzman, my jujitsu coach Paul Elliott and the other guys in my corner, Steve Garrabrant and my brother, Zach Grenier.”
