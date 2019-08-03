LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Billy Dunn took the lead on a lap 8 restart and never looked back to win the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Dunn, who won his fourth Can-Am feature of the season, extended his points lead with four-point nights of racing left in 2019.
Jeff Sykes, Bobby Herrington, Jordan McCreadie and Dave Rogers rounded out the top five.
Jessica Power (sportsman), Shawn Kirby (pro stock) and Zac Petrie (thunder stock) were also winners.
Edwards native Tim Fuller took the 30-lap 358-modified feature to highlight Friday night’s action at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Fuller entered Friday’s race third in points behind Chris Raabe and Hannawa Falls’ Mike Maresca, who finished second Friday. Raabe, Madison Mulder and Louie Jackson Jr. rounded out the top five.
Robert Delormier (sportsman), Derick Ellsworth (novice sportsman) and Kevin Foster (mod lite) also got wins in their respective features.
