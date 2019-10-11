Game of the Week
Indian River 35, Whitesboro 21, final
Other area Section 3 games
Carthage 50, East Syracuse Minoa 14, Final
South Jefferson 34, Homer 27, fourth quarter
Lowville 50, Little Falls 7 , fourth quarter
General Brown 56, Skaneateles 49, Final
Sauquoit Valley at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.
Section 10 games
Massena at Gouverneur, 7 p.m.
Canton at Potsdam, 7 p.m.
Ogdensburg 38, Watertown 8, Final
Eight-man
Tupper Lake at APW, 4 p.m.
