The Carthage High School student section goes nuts after Fombo Azah scores a touchdown for the Comets during their game versus Indian River on Oct. 4 in Carthage. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times 

Game of the Week

Indian River 35, Whitesboro 21, final

Other area Section 3 games

Carthage 50, East Syracuse Minoa 14, Final

South Jefferson 34, Homer 27, fourth quarter

Lowville 50, Little Falls 7 , fourth quarter

General Brown 56, Skaneateles 49, Final

Sauquoit Valley at Sandy Creek, 7 p.m.

Section 10 games

Massena at Gouverneur, 7 p.m.

Canton at Potsdam, 7 p.m.

Ogdensburg 38, Watertown 8, Final

Eight-man

Tupper Lake at APW, 4 p.m.

