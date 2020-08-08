For much of the first half of her life, Danielle Vincellette learned what it took to become an NCAA Division I basketball player.
Since walking off the court for the last time nearly 20 years ago, those lessons continue to help guide the steps she now takes as a devoted wife, mother, daughter and special education teacher.
“I definitely have a lot going on these days. I call it, ‘welcomed chaos.’ But I really wouldn’t want it any other way,” said the 1997 Massena Central graduate who eventually became a starting center for the Providence College women’s team through the turn of the millennium. “I always feel blessed.”
A four-year standout on the basketball court and on the softball diamond at Massena, where she also emerged as one of the top pitchers in Section 10, Vincellette, then known as Danielle Trippany, played her last collegiate game March 2, 2002, a 61-55 loss to Seton Hall in the first round of the Big East Tournament in Piscataway, N.J.
“I knew it was the end of my basketball career but I also knew it was the beginning of the rest of my life,” Vincellette said. “I really felt it later when I got out into the real world. All the time I was playing basketball, I had things scheduled for me to do. I had practices and games. You throw in classes, and I had to be some place at a certain time pretty much all the time.
“Once I was done playing basketball at Providence, no one had any agenda for me anymore and I really had to figure things out for myself. It was tough. That’s when my feelings circled back to being on a team, the family part, the self-discipline part. When I played, of course I was always in it for the games and the competition, but I also made so many friends along the way and had a lot of support. Sports just brings people together in so many ways.”
Vincellette is the daughter of former Massena residents George and Carolyn Trippany. The youngest of their four children, she was introduced to basketball at an early age and wound up following in the footsteps of her three siblings, George, Nikki and Sue, who were all basketball standouts at Massena through the late 1980s and early ’90s.
“I can remember going to playoff games that my brother and sister, Nikki, played in when I was really young and feeling all the excitement. It was a lot of fun,” said Vincellette, who has been a special education teacher for the Northeastern Clinton Central School District since 2009 and celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Andrew earlier this year. They have lived in the village of Rouses Point since they were married and have two daughters, Zoe, 9, and Ava, 6. Her parents now reside on the opposite side of the street in a home where Vincellette and her family previously lived.
“The house across from us came up for sale and we thought it would be a nice idea to buy that one and have my parents move into the one we were living in. I know it was a big transition for them, but now they get to spend a lot more time with their granddaughters. And with everything that’s going on with COVID, it makes me feel even better having them close by.”
PROMISING START
Vincellette’s journey toward landing a Division I basketball scholarship began in earnest during her freshman year in high school. Before the start of her freshman year at Massena, she began competing for a newly formed area AAU team where she showcased her talents beyond the north country at tournaments that featured teams comprised of the top college prospects in the nation. Her play on the AAU squad led to her being named a preseason Street and Smith Honorable Mention All-American as a senior and drew the attention of several D-I programs.
“My parents spent a lot of time driving me to tournaments all around the state,” she said. “It was something I knew I had to do if I wanted to be a Division I player. I already had the advantage of being 6-(foot)-5.”
The then-freshman made the final cut for the varsity team, along with her sister, Sue, who was a sophomore, and wound up starting all four years for coach Mary Arcadi, earning First Team All-Northern Athletic Conference honors her final three seasons. She was also a two-time Central Division MVP, while being named team MVP and Academic All-NAC three times each.
“Mrs. Arcadi always talked about how being part of a team had to be like being part of a family. It wasn’t about being individualistic. It was about working together to achieve goals,” Vincellette said. “She also stressed the importance of respecting ourselves and respecting each other.”
“Our practices were tough in high school. I remember running the halls a lot and doing a lot of sprints,” she added. “To be honest, looking back, I probably didn’t work as hard on basketball as I should have in the offseason when I was in high school because I liked playing other sports.”
Vincellette, who was selected to the Massena Central Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, still ranks among the top scorers and rebounders in Red Raiders’ history with 1,338 points and 1,125 rebounds in her career. She also competed in an era that produced the most NCAA D-I prospects in Section 10 girls hoops history, including former Malone star and high school nemesis, Missy West, a two-time winner of the Jan Reetz Award as the outstanding girls player in the section who still stands as the leading all-time scorer with 2,605 career points over a career that spanned from 1992-96. West went on to play at Duke University.
“Missy was in the same grade as my sister, Sue, and they hung out together a little. I would tag along sometimes so I got to know Missy off the court, too. I never really saw her as an enemy,” Vincellette said. “She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and competed at another level. We always tried to run a triangle-and-two defense against her so, I didn’t usually have to cover her.
“I think the thing that I do remember most were those Malone games and how the fans were packed like sardines, whether it was in Massena or Malone.”
PROVIDENCE COMES CALLING
Vincellette eventually became the first girls player at Massena to become a D-I college women’s basketball recruit when she committed to accepting a full athletic scholarship from Providence, a program that consistently finished in the middle of a Big East Conference that was dominated by perennial NCAA title contender UConn.
“That first year, I learned a lot about myself as a person,” said Vincellette, who studied special education and earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Providence while gradually working her way into a starting role on the court over time.
“I was on top of the world in high school but now I was at a big school in a big city and I was sitting a lot during games. I wasn’t used to that.
“Cell phones weren’t a big thing yet but my parents had a phone with a 1-800 number installed at the house and I could call whenever I needed to. I knew I had their support but it takes time to get to know yourself and the people around you when you’re on your own,” she added.
As a freshman at Providence, Vincellette started in just four of 27 games. She wound up averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds and played an average of 14 minutes as the Friars went 10-17 under second-year head coach Jim Jabir.
“I always tell the story about my most embarrassing moment in my first year,” she said. “We were playing at UConn in front of 10,000 fans. I tripped on my shoelace and fell to the floor. When I got up, 10,000 fans were clapping and the ref came over and asked if I was OK. I told him I was all right, I was just so embarrassed.”
DOWN SOPHOMORE SEASON
Vincellette’s sophomore season got off to a promising start when she scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a season-opening loss at nationally ranked Arkansas. That turned out to be her only game as she missed the rest of the season after suffering the first of what would be a total of five stress fractures to her feet and legs. The recurring injuries kept her out of the lineup but allowed her to be medically redshirted. Coincidentally, the Friars struggled to a 5-22 record that season.
Though sidelined for eight games through the middle of her junior season due to a stress fracture in her foot, Vincellette managed to play in 19 games, starting seven. She averaged nearly 10 points and five rebounds as Providence went 10-17. In her third full season, her numbers dipped as she averaged five points and less than four rebounds playing in 27 games with one start as a senior.
As a graduate student, Vincellette found her stride in the 2001-02 season where she managed to stay healthy enough to play in all 28 games, starting. She wound up averaging a team-high 10.9 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds. She also led Providence in field-goal percentage (.430), 3-point field-goal percentage (.412) and free-throw percentage (.817). She finished with 851 points and 433 rebounds in 101 career games.
“When things weren’t going so well, I just kept telling myself to keep working, to keep trying to improve,” she said. “My last year, I was definitely more mature. I’d learned what it was like to be on my own and was ready to give what I could.”
CONCENTRATES ON STUDIES
After her playing career, Vincellette spent the next school year at Providence completing her master’s degree. She briefly considered the possibility of turning pro but medical fate stepped in once again and caused a change of plans.
“I toyed with the idea of going overseas and checking out my options there, but my appendix burst on New Year’s Eve and I had to have emergency surgery the next day. My perspective definitely changed after that,” she said.
She returned to the north country in 2003 after getting her first job as a special education instructor for the Potsdam Central School District. She also got her first chance at coaching when she was named JV girls coach and later JV softball coach.
After four years at Potsdam, Vincellette returned to her hometown district as a special education teacher for the 2007-08 school year and served as a volunteer coach of the girls varsity basketball team.
SETTLES IN AS TEACHER
Two years later, she was hired as a special education teacher for Northeastern Clinton Central. That same year, she also met her future husband, an NCCS graduate and Air Force veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and began making a home for herself in Rouses Point.
Through the course of her career as a special education instructor, Vincellette has worked with children of all ages and has relayed many life lessons that she learned both on and off the court to her students.
“I work mainly with kids who have learning disabilities. I do my best to let them know that they can still do what everyone else does. How they do it might look a little different but that doesn’t matter,” she said. “Some of my students think they can’t even go to college but there are so many different opportunities for them to learn after high school. I’m always telling kids I work with to go out into the world to see what’s out there and, that it’s OK to come back.”
“It’s funny,” she added. “A lot of my students think I’m rich because I have nice clothes, a car and a house. I just tell them that I work hard for all those things and if they work hard, they can have them, too.”
NEXT PHASE OF LIFE
Although basketball has had a direct impact on her lifestyle, Vincellette hadn’t let it intersect with family life during her tenure at NCCS. More recently, however, her older daughter, Zoe, has begun to show interest in playing and that has brought her back to the court on a regular basis for the first time in more than a decade.
“I’m 6-5 and my husband is 6-7 and we’ve been told there’s a good chance Zoe could be taller than we are. She knows how much basketball has been part of my life and if she chooses to play, I’d like to be involved one way or another,” said Vincellette, who helped coach the third- and fourth-grade team her daughter played for last winter. “My dad was assistant coach when I played at Massena, and now that I’m coaching my daughter, I definitely have a better understanding of what it was like for him. It’s hard at times to coach your own kid, but I’m learning to give her space, when to be a coach and when to be a parent.
“It’s nice to be in the gym again,” she added. “Things have come full circle for me. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
