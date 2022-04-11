Watertown Wolves
head coach Brent Clarke was named the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Coach of the Year on Monday, according to the league’s website.
Justin MacDonald was named the league’s Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
Ryan Devine was named to the league’s Second Team, and Alexander Jmaeff and Josh Labelle were named to the league’s Young Stars squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.