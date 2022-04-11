Mann sparks Watertown past Port Huron

head coach Brent Clarke was named the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Coach of the Year on Monday, according to the league’s website.

Justin MacDonald was named the league’s Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Ryan Devine was named to the league’s Second Team, and Alexander Jmaeff and Josh Labelle were named to the league’s Young Stars squad.

