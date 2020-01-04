CASTLETON, Vt. — Alexa Parigi scored a power-play goal with one minute and three seconds remaining in the second period to lift SUNY Canton’s women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo State on Saturday in the first round of the Castleton Invitational.
Goalie Sirena Alvarez made 21 saves, including eight in the third period, to secure the win for the Kangaroos (1-7-1).
SUNY Canton advances to today’s tournament championship game at 4 p.m. against Northland, which defeated Castleton, 2-1.
The Kangaroos took a 1-0 lead on Jordan Emerson’s power-play goal with five seconds left in the first period before the Bengals tied the game on Hannah Gallivan’s tally with 3:36 remaining in the second period.
Emerson would assist on Parigi’s deciding goal and teammate Verity Lewis contributed a pair of assists.
Emerson and Parigi also each scored their first goal of the season for SUNY Canton, which went 2-for-2 on the power play.
Bri Gawronski finished with 34 saves for Buffalo State.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 71, CLARKSON 65
Matt Higgins surpassed the 1,000-point career plateau, but the Golden Knights dropped a nonconference game to the Cardinals in Plattsburgh.
Higgins scored 12 points on the day for Clarkson, becoming the 21st player in program history to achieve the 1,000-point milestone, He now stands in 19th place all-time in scoring, surpassing Jeff Parsons (1,002 points) and John Yacono (1,005).
Blake Gearhart and Reese Swedberg each scored 13 points for the Golden Knights (3-7) against SUNY Plattsburgh.
Travis Cox and Nick DeAngelis scored 26 and 25 points, respectively, for the Cardinals (4-4).
SUNY DELHI 58, SUNY CANTON 54
Justin Daoud scored 11 points to lead a balanced effort as the Broncos defeated the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Delhi.
Payton Dean and Jordan Fragale each contributed 10 points for SUNY Delhi (8-6).
Quran DuBois scored a game-high 16 points for SUNY Canton (5-8) and Andrew Fitch totaled 13 points and 13 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY DELHI 65, SUNY CANTON 59
Autumn Watkins totaled career-highs of 24 points and six steals for the Kangaroos, but a second-half comeback came up short in a nonconference loss to the Broncos in Delhi.
Samiaya Salley scored 21 points to pace SUNY Delhi (2-11), Katelyn Lewis scored 12 and Kiera Holland chipped in with 11 points.
Autumn Kunes scored 15 points for SUNY Canton (0-10) and Joie Culkin contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds.
