WATERTOWN — Carter Shinkaruk scored three minutes, 39 seconds into overtime as the Danbury Hat Tricks pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Watertown Wolves in a Federal Hockey League game Saturday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Shinkaruk and Jonny Ruiz each tallied a goal and an assist for the Hat Tricks (13-4-2), who have won 11 straight games. Thomas McGuckin made 36 saves for Danbury, which swept two straight home-and-home series with Watertown (11-7-1).
Kyle Powell forced overtime with a goal with 35 seconds left to go in regulation for the Wolves, who have lost six straight games. Deric Boudreau and Dominik Bogdziul each added goals while Jeremy Pominville stopped 34 shots for Watertown.
Watertown next plays the expansion Delaware Thunder in a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday. The Wolves will host the Friday game at 7:30 p.m. and the Thunder hosts Saturday’s game that will face off at 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.