WATERTOWN — The ongoing saga of the Federal Prospects Hockey League attempting to hold some sort of a regular season this year took a turn for the worse on Wednesday.
The league’s season opener between the Elmira Enforcers and the Watertown Wolves didn’t happen after a pregame altercation led to the Enforcers team forfeiting the afternoon game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
As a result, this week’s games between the two teams have been called off and also places the season between the two teams in jeopardy.
An altercation ensued between a handful of players after the Elmira team arrived at the arena in the late morning.
Wolves team owner Andreas Johansson said an Elmira player attempted to enter the Watertown locker room after the team bus had arrived, with emotions boiling over.
Watertown Police were called to the arena, allegedly by the Elmira team, but no arrests were made.
With the game originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start, Wolves players took to the ice for pregame warmups at 12:40 p.m., but the Enforcers team chose not take part in the skate.
According to league rules, if a team fails to hit the ice during the warmup session, the other team will be awarded a forfeit win once the pregame skate concludes.
Elmira had not taken to the ice during the 18-minute warmup period and Watertown was awarded a forfeit win.
By 1:10 p.m., the Enforcers team bus was in front of the arena and later departed for Elmira.
The Enforcers were to stay in town and play at Watertown at 7:30 p.m. today and then both teams were scheduled to play in Elmira on Friday and Saturday.
Wednesday’s developments follows a contentious weekend between the two teams on the ice in three preseason games, all won by the Wolves. This included a 4-3 win on Sunday in Elmira in which Watertown won in a shootout.
Johansson said that this week’s games between the two teams have been called off and the season may be over even before it started,
Because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the FPHL season, which usually gets underway in November, was postponed several times before Elmira and Watertown agreed on a Feb. 3 start date.
The two teams, currently the only two in the league which have attempted to play a season, were to meet 16 times over the course of the month.
