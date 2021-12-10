LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
HARRINGTON, Del. — Alexander Jmaeff scored two goals and assisted on another to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 7-4 triumph over the Delaware Thunder on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena.
Jimmy Lodge totaled a goal and two assists and goalie Luke Cohen made 26 saves for Watertown (10-3), which won for the seventh time in eight games.
Cole McKechney and Michael Mann each tallied a goal and an assist for the league-leading Wolves and Brandon Day and Rocco DiConstanzo scored a goal each. Cohen recorded his first win for Watertown.
Four different players scored a goal each for winless Delaware (0-10-1).
The Wolves will host the Thunder at 7:30 tonight at Watertown Municipal Arena.
