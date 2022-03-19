COLUMBUS, Ga. — Alexander Jmaeff scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Watertown Wolves downed the Columbus River Dragons, 3-1, on Saturday in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 3,780 at the Columbus Civic Center.
Rookie goalie Breandan Colgan made 23 saves for the league-leading Wolves (36-9-2), who won their fifth consecutive game. Colgan has now won 14 of 16 starts this season for Watertown.
Justin MacDonald recorded a pair of assists for Watertown and Kyle Heitzner scored a goal.
After Jmaeff opened the scoring with a power-play goal seven minutes and five seconds into the second period, Heitzner followed with a goal 12:04 into the period for a 2-0 Wolves lead.
Alex Storjohann scored at 15:12 of the period to pull Columbus (24-14-5) within 2-1 but Jmaeff added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the game.
Jmaeff has now scored 38 goals in 40 games this season, his first with Watertown.
Former Wolves goalie Jared Rutledge made 30 saves in taking the loss for the River Dragons, who entered the night in third place in the league.
Watertown, which defeated Columbus, 4-2, on Friday, will attempt to sweep a three-game set for the second straight weekend when it plays at Columbus at 4:30 p.m. today.
The Wolves will return to host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
