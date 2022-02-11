Local pro hockey
WATERTOWN — Adam Beukeboom stopped 25 shots for his first career shutout as the Watertown Wolves blanked the Danbury Hat Tricks, 5-0, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Friday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Watertown captain Justin MacDonald registered three goals and two assists, while Alexander Jmaeff added two goals and an assist. Lane King dished out five assists for the Wolves (25-6-1).
Peter Di Salvo made 39 saves for Danbury (24-10-1), which plays Watertown again at 7:30 tonight to wrap up the three-game series.
