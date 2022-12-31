BINGHAMTON — The Binghamton Black Bears rang in the New Year in style, defeating the Watertown Wolves, 7-3, to complete a home-and-home weekend sweep Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 4,338 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Nikita Ivashkin netted a hat trick for the Black Bears (16-5-2) — the second straight night that a Binghamton player recorded a hat trick against the Wolves (9-12).
Ivashkin added an assist for a four-point game, while Tyson Kirkby scored twice and former Wolves players Tyler Gjurich and Kyle Powell each added a goal.
Matt Brown, Michael Mann and Mathias Tellstrom each scored for Watertown.
Binghamton goalie Riley McVeigh made 30 saves, while Watertown goalies Owen Liskiewicz and Travis Smith teamed for 18 saves.
Binghamton had won three of four previous meetings, including a 6-0 victory at Watertown on Friday night.
Watertown will return to host the Carolina Thunderbirds on Thursday and will host the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday and Saturday, with all three games at 7:30 p.m. at Watertown Municipal Arena.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.