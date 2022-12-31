BINGHAMTON — The Binghamton Black Bears rang in the New Year in style, defeating the Watertown Wolves, 7-3, to complete a home-and-home weekend sweep Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 4,338 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Nikita Ivashkin netted a hat trick for the Black Bears (16-5-2) — the second straight night that a Binghamton player recorded a hat trick against the Wolves (9-12).

