BINGHAMTON — For the third consecutive game, the Watertown Wolves and Binghamton Black Bears went to overtime.
But this time it was the Black Bears who came away with a win as Emil Strom scored with 18 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Binghamton to a 4-3 win over Watertown in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game on Saturday night before a crowd of 3,325 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Binghamton (23-17-2) prevailed after Watertown (31-8-2) won the past two meetings in overtime, 4-3, last Sunday and 6-5 on Friday night, with both games in Watertown.
Nikita Ivashkin scored two goals and assisted on another for the Black Bears and former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich tallied a goal and two assists, including Strom’s game-winner.
Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 50 saves, including one in overtime, for Binghamton and former Wolves player Kyle Powell recorded two assists, including assisting on the deciding goal.
Justin MacDonald totaled a goal and two assists for the league-leading Wolves.
For the second straight night, Binghamton built a three-goal lead against Watertown, only to squander it. The Black Bears had a 3-0 edge on a goal from Gjurich and two goals from Ivashkin in the second period, the second coming with 6:11 left in the period.
But Kyle Heitzner followed with a goal 1:18 later and MacDonald scored with 2:11 left in the period to pull Watertown within 3-2. Lane King then tied the game with 1:50 left in regulation on a goal assisted by MacDonald.
Wolves rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom stopped 22 of 26 shots faced.
MacDonald has now scored a career-high 48 goals this season, while Ivashkin leads the FPHL with 50 goals.
Heitzner made his debut with the Wolves after he was signed to a tryout agreement a few days ago.
Watertown hosts Binghamton at 4 today at Watertown Municipal Arena, which will be the teams’ final meeting in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.