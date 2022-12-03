BINGHAMTON — Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich scored a goal and added two assists and goalie Riley McVeigh made 25 saves to lead the Binghamton Black Bears to a 4-0 win over Watertown to complete a two-game weekend sweep in Saturday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 3,427 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Wolves dropped their third straight game to fall to 5-8, while the Black Bears improved to 11-6.
Justin Coachman, who coached the Wolves for their first 11 games of this regular season and was relieved of his duties by management a few days ago, suited up and played defense for the Black Bears.
Jamie Bucell, Tyson Kirkby and Jake Schultz scored the other Binghamton goals. Cameron Yarwood assisted on two markers.
Wolves goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 28 stops.
The Wolves play host to the Motor City Rockers on Thursday night at Watertown Municipal Arena.
