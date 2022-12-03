Wolves fire Coachman as head coach

BINGHAMTON — Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich scored a goal and added two assists and goalie Riley McVeigh made 25 saves to lead the Binghamton Black Bears to a 4-0 win over Watertown to complete a two-game weekend sweep in Saturday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 3,427 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Wolves dropped their third straight game to fall to 5-8, while the Black Bears improved to 11-6.

