BINGHAMTON — The Watertown Wolves’ season came to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League playoff game before 3,432 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Chad Lopez scored a goal and assisted on another for the Black Bears, who swept the Empire Division best-of-three semifinal series in two games.
Binghamton won the series opener, 6-2, at Watertown on Friday night.
Former Wolves players Tyler Gjurich and Gavin Yates each tallied a goal and an assist in Game 2 for the Black Bears, who advance to face the Danbury Hat Tricks in the division final.
Brennan Young scored the lone goal for Watertown, which was eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs after winning the league championship last season — the franchise’s third.
A night after the Wolves jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period Friday, the Black Bears struck for two goals in the first period.
Lopez scored a power-play goal 7:26 into the game, with Cameron Yarwood assisting, to build an early edge.
Gjurich followed with a goal with 6:24 left in the opening period, with Austin Thompson setting up the goal, which was also assisted by Lopez.
Binghamton then led 3-0 on Colan Fitzgerald’s goal 5:04 into the second period, with Gjurich assisting.
Young scored with 4:36 remaining in the second period, with Trevor Lord assisting, to draw Watertown within 3-1.
But Binghamton struck again to restore a three-goal lead on Lopez’s tally with 13 seconds remaining in the period, with Thompson and Yarwood assisting.
Donald Olivieri and Yates each scored a goal in the third period for the Black Bears.
Binghamton also outshot Watertown heavily for the second straight night, finishing with a 46-25 advantage.
Rookie goalie Owen Liskiewicz finished with 40 saves for the Wolves in his first playoff start.
Talor Joseph made 24 saves for his second win of the series for Binghamton, and he picked up an assist on the sixth goal.
■ On Friday, Everett Thompson scored 58 seconds into the game to provide the Wolves with a 1-0 advantage.
But the Black Bears answered as Lopez and Tyson Kirkby each scored a goal within a span of 4:22, with Kirkby scoring a power-play goal with 5:32 left in the opening period, and Gjurich assisting on both.
Jesse Anderson, Thompson and Kirkby each scored a goal in the second period and Mac Lewis followed with a tally in the third to cap a six-goal run by Binghamton.
Young scored with 5:41 left in the game to score the Wolves’ second goal of the night.
Rookie goalie Ismael Ralsten made 44 saves on 50 shots for Watertown in his first playoff start.
Watertown’s Dakota Seaman and Binghamton’s Mathieu Boislard were each suspended for one game by the league after both forwards were given two-game misconducts, following a fight in the third period. Each player was assessed a game misconduct for continuing an altercation off the ice.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.