Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 65 saves to pace the Binghamton Black Bears to a 4-2 victory over the Watertown Wolves in the finale of four straight meetings between the teams in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
League-leading Watertown (31-9-2) and Binghamton (24-17-2) split the four meetings over eight days.
The Black Bears got goals from Gavin Abbott, Emil Strom, Cameron Yarwood and former Wolves forward Tyler Gjurich, an empty-netter. Strom’s and Yarwood’s power-play goals late in the second period turned a 2-1 deficit into a Bears’ 3-2 edge entering the third period. Ex-Wolves defenseman Kyle Powell added two assists.
Andrew Harrison and Josh Labelle scored for the Wolves, who were without key offensive cogs Justin MacDonald and Alexander Jmaeff.
Watertown outshot Binghamton, 67-25 overall, including a decisive 51-13 combined edge in the second and third periods.
Watertown plays Port Huron in a three-game series next weekend.
