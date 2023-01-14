BINGHAMTON — The Binghamton Black Bears continued their dominance over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night.
Chad Lopez scored two goals and registered an assist and goalie Riley McVeigh made 33 saves as the Black Bears turned back the Wolves, 5-1, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 3,960 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Binghamton (19-8) has now won six of seven meetings against Watertown (11-15) this season, including all six games played in the former American Hockey League arena.
The Black Bears, who also won 6-2 on Friday night in Watertown, completed a sweep of the weekend home-and-home series.
After the Black Bears led 1-0 on Lopez’s goal 2 minutes, 17 seconds into the game, they scored a pair of power-play goals within a 65-second span in the second period to take command.
Following Tyson Kirkby’s man-advantage goal exactly 10 minutes into the period, former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich followed with a power-play goal for a 3-0 Binghamton lead.
The goals came after Watertown player/assistant coach Curtis Mosely was assessed a penalty for interference as well as a game misconduct 6:19 into the period.
Mosely, who is the Wolves’ general manager and president, played in his first pro game.
Lopez and Austin Thompson each added goals for the Black Bears in the third period and Thomas McGuire scored for Watertown to avert the shutout.
Wolves goalie Greg Hussey yielded five goals on 38 shots. On Friday, Nikita Ivashkin scored two goals and assisted on another and Gjurich and Gavin Yates each produced a goal and an assist in Binghamton’s win at Watertown.
Watertown, which will play its next five games on the road, will next play at Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolves’ next home game, also against Danbury, is Feb. 9.
