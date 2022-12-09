ELMIRA — Jackson Bond scored the winning goal one minute and 47 seconds into the third period as the Watertown Wolves defeated the Elmira Mammoth, 3-1, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at First Arena.
Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 34 saves to record the win for the Wolves (6-9), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Samuel Hrabcak and Larry Yellowknee also scored for Watertown, which provided interim head coach Luke Cohen with his first win.
After a scoreless first period, Hrabcak scored 8:51 into the second period, with Elmira’s Kyle Stevens following with the tying goal on a power-play tally at 11:49.
Bond followed with the go-ahead goal early in the third period with an unassisted effort. Yellowknee added a goal for the Wolves, scoring with 1:27 remaining in the game.
Goalie Thomas Proudlock stopped 44 of 47 shots faced for Elmira (4-12).
The Wolves have now won three of four games against the expansion Mammoth this season.
Cohen took over as interim coach after previous interim coach Justin Coachman was officially dismissed on Nov. 30.
The Wolves will host the Mammoth at 7:30 p.m. today at Watertown Municipal Arena to complete the home-and-home series.
