Wolves fire Coachman as head coach

ELMIRA — Jackson Bond scored the winning goal one minute and 47 seconds into the third period as the Watertown Wolves defeated the Elmira Mammoth, 3-1, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at First Arena.

Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 34 saves to record the win for the Wolves (6-9), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

