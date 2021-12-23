WATERTOWN — Johnny Bonta recorded a hat trick as the Watertown Wolves held off the Binghamton Black Bears for a 6-4 Federal Prospects Hockey League game Thursday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Captain Justin MacDonald added a pair of goals, while Colin Chmelka provided one goal and two assists for Watertown (13-3), which has won four straight games.
Breandan Colgan made 26 saves for the Wolves. The two teams combined for six goals in the third period.
Nikita Ivashkin tallied a goal and an assist for Binghamton (6-9-2), which got all four goals from different players. Joseph Sheppard stopped 32 shots for the Black Bears, who have lost two straight to the Wolves and five of their last six games overall.
League-leading Watertown is off this weekend, but returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against the second-place Danbury Hat Tricks at the Municipal Arena. The two will play again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Black Bears and Wolves next play each other at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
