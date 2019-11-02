WATERTOWN — Deric Boudreau posted a hat trick as the Watertown Wolves completed a weekend Federal Prospects Hockey League sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers with a 5-1 victory Saturday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Marvin Powell and Jamie Lukas added the other goals while Jeremy Pominville stopped 36 shots for Watertown (3-1), which has won three straight games. Lane King provided three assists for the Wolves, who are tied atop the Eastern Division with the Mentor Ice Breakers. Watertown posted a total of 12 goals during the two-game weekend set with Port Huron (2-2).
Jarrett Pfeiffer tallied the only goal for the Prowlers while Chris Paulin made 43 saves.
Watertown will spend the next two weekends on the road as it travels to Danville to face the Dashers next Friday and Saturday. The Wolves will then take on the expansion Battle Creek Rumble Bees for a three-game set Nov. 15-17.
The Wolves’ next home game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 against the Dashers as part of a four-game homestand. Watertown will play Danville twice that weekend and host the expansion Delaware Thunder on Nov. 29 and 30.
