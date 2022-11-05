Times Staff Report

HARRINGTON, Del. — Chase Carter and Matt Brown each scored a pair of goals as the Watertown Wolves rallied for a 7-5 victory over the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena.

