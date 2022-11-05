HARRINGTON, Del. — Chase Carter and Matt Brown each scored a pair of goals as the Watertown Wolves rallied for a 7-5 victory over the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena.
Goalie Travis Smith made 17 saves for the Wolves (4-2), who posted a split of the two-game weekend series.
Samuel Hrabcak and Elijah Wilson each tallied a goal and an assist for Watertown and Michael Mercurio contributed a goal.
The Wolves at one point trailed 5-3, but scored the game’s final four goals to prevail. Wilson generated the tying goal one minute and eight seconds into the third period and Brown followed with the go-ahead and game-winning goal at 5:12 of the period.
Alex Soucy scored a pair of goals to pace Delaware (2-4) and Houston Wilson contributed a goal and an assist.
On Friday night, Chris Corgan scored four goals, including a natural hat trick, as Delaware handed Watertown its second loss of the season in a 6-3 victory.
Alex Soucy and former Watertown player Alex Basey added goals, and Trevor Martin made 42 saves for Delaware. Artur Chirkov and Sergei Mikulchik each dished out a pair of assists for the Thunder.
Wilson and Jackson Bond each supplied a goal and an assist, and Mercurio added a goal for the Wolves.
