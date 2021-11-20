DANBURY, Conn. — Colin Chmelka scored a pair of goals and goalie Breandan Colgan made 48 saves as the Watertown Wolves defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks, 5-2, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 1,500 fans at Danbury Ice Arena.
The Wolves won both games of a home-and-home series, including Friday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Watertown.
The Wolves moved sole possession of first place in the FPHL based on points percentage. Brandon Day recorded three assists for Watertown (6-2), which won its fourth straight game and fifth of its past six outings.
Colgan, a rookie, stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period.
After Danbury’s Gordy Bonnel scored 10 minutes into the game, Watertown responded with two goals within 50 seconds to take the lead.
Chmelka scored at 12:08, with Lane King assisting, and Michael Mann followed with the go-ahead goal, with Day assisting.
Chmelka scored again, at 51 seconds into the second period, also with Day assisting.
After the Hat Tricks pulled to within 3-2 on Cory Anderson’s power-play goal, newcomer Jimmy Lodge scored for the Wolves with 9:49 left in the period. Watertown’s Alexander Jameff added a third-period goal.
The Wolves will host the Columbus River Dragons at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
