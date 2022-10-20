WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves are coming off an epic season in which they generated yet another league championship.
Last May, the Wolves won the longest game in Federal Prospects Hockey League history to once again claim and hoist the Commissioner’s Cup.
Watertown edged the Columbus River Dragons, 3-2, in double overtime on May 2 at Watertown Municipal Arena to secure the franchise’s third league title.
“For my final season, being able to go out and win a championship with that group of guys, we were all bonding right from the get-go,” said new Wolves head coach Justin Coachman, who retired as a player after last season. “It was very special and hopefully we can experience something like that this season as well.”
Yet change has swept through the organization as the team has a new owner in Tyler Weese, and head coach Brent Clarke, who guided the franchise to two league championships — both last season and back in 2014-15 in the team’s first season in the circuit — moved on to become head coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Coachman’s ascension to the Wolves’ head coaching position was a sudden one as after retiring as a player following last season, he was named an assistant coach, but then promoted to interim coach when Clarke took the Knoxville job in August.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a summer,” Coachman said. “But it’s getting close, it’s exciting.”
Watertown, with Coachman leading the way, will begin its quest for another championship when it opens its regular season by hosting the expansion Motor City Rockers at 7:30 p.m. today at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“I always knew deep down I wanted to be a coach at some point after my career,” Coachman said. “I just didn’t think the head coaching job would be given to me so quickly, but I’m humbled about it, I’m very grateful and there’s no regret making that decision. I’m excited, I’ve learned a lot so far and I’m excited to learn even more throughout the season.”
The Wolves have won three league titles in their history and Coachman has played on two of those teams, also winning a championship in his first season with the team in 2017-18.
“I knew if we got a (championship) out of last year I was probably going to call it a career playing,” Coachman said. “And I got lucky enough to get the job here as coach.”
Known as a rugged, hard-nosed defenseman whose blue-collar work ethic made him a popular player in Watertown, Coachman now has the opportunity to build a new winning culture with the team,
“Exactly, hard-nosed, old-school hockey,” Coachman said. “And we’re building our identity kind of in our own way. We’re establishing that we are our own team, we’re not the team from last year. There’s guys moving in and out that played last year as we all know, that’s just the way the league works, we have to establish a winning culture.”
This Wolves team is a relatively new group as many of the faces from last season’s championship squad have moved on, such as FPHL playoff MVP Justin MacDonald, who recently was named by Clarke as Knoxville’s team captain.
“I think we have a great group of guys,” Coachman said. “There’s going to be some new faces as the fans are going to see, but that’s the way this league works. We’ve brought in and established a culture here in this locker room, it’s a winning culture, just like last year. We’re going to come out and give it all we’ve got.”
Those returning to the Watertown team include goalie Greg Hussey, as well as forwards Brendan Hussey, Rocco DiCostanzo, Michael Mann, Tyler Dellina and Larry Yellowknee.
“We have a few returners back right now,” Coachman said, “And again, the way the trickle-down effect (works) in this league, we might get some players back later on as well.”
“It feels amazing to be back in this locker room,” Greg Hussey said, “The way we left it last year, we were just overwhelmed with emotions. And to have some good guys coming back from last year and obviously to have Coachman as coach, this is going to be fun. It’s going to be a fun year.”
Among the newcomers is veteran defenseman Charlie Pens Jr. who has been named as the Wolves’ new team captain.
“I definitely make a good first pass out of the zone and physicality is my game,” Pens Jr. said. “So I really enjoy hitting, and then what comes with that. ... And I’m here to teach the younger guys how to play, how to play right and how to act right off the ice, and that’s why I think Watertown brought me in.”
Pens Jr., who last played in the FPHL with Delaware, already likes what he sees in the Wolves’ organization.
“Honestly, the professionalism, the way that Watertown treats its players is unmatched,” Pens Jr. said. “They’ve got food for us every day after practice, after our games, and this is just training camp, it’s unbelievable. The community’s been great, we go into restaurants and people recognize us, they’re very friendly here. I’ve just loved it since I got here.”
Coachman said that forward Matt Brown, also new to the team, has been named as assistant captain.
“Pens is more of a stay-at-home d-man, he’s tough, he’ll definitely play the body, get in your face when he needs to,” Coachman said. “And Matt Brown, he’s an absolute workhorse, but he has a lot of skill as well.”
Greg Hussey enters this season as the Wolves’ No. 1 goaltender, with rookie goalies Travis Smith and Shea Spanier also on the roster.
“This is definitely a hockey town, I know Watertown pretty well, so it’s exciting,” Greg Hussey said.
Hussey played in only 10 games with the Wolves last season, but enjoyed the team’s ride to a championship last spring.
Now 32, Hussey has also been asked to provide veteran leadership for this Wolves’ team.
As well as with Pens Jr. anchoring the defense, Coachman likes what he sees in the Wolves offensively.
“Pretty good, we’re deep, we have players that can put the puck in the net, players that will bang bodies and that’s what we need,” Coachman said.
Also, Curtis Mosely, who served as the Wolves’ equipment manager last season, is now the team’s president and general manager.
“He’s gotten a big promotion I guess you can say,” Coachman said of Mosely. “But he’s always been doing jobs like this last year, anyway. Now he just has the title. I mean without Curtis, this would be a completely different story, he’s been a huge help, and between me and him being able to really pick up where what was left for us. And then bringing in a lot of people to help out with the game-day operations, it’s been a wild ride, but it been good so far.”
Weese purchased the team last spring from former team majority owner Andreas Johansson, who also owns the league’s Binghamton Black Bears.
“Tyler has been here a lot,” Coachman said. “He and I have talked about pretty much everything, he allows Curtis and I to really handle the hockey side of things, which is good, it’s nice to have an owner that allows you to handle that aspect of things so he can take care of everything else.”
The FPHL has also grown to 10 teams for this season with the addition of teams in Elmira, Motor City, which is located in suburban Detroit, and a team in Biloxi, Miss., on the Gulf Coast.
The league will feature two divisions, with Watertown anchoring the Empire Division, along with Binghamton, Elmira, Danbury and Delaware.
The Continental Division includes Columbus, Carolina, Port Huron, Motor City and Mississippi.
The Wolves’ season schedule stretches to the middle of April before the playoffs begin.
Coachman spent much of his offseason with his other successful enterprise in local sports, as the owner of a race car team at Evans Mills Speedway. In fact, when he received the phone call that he was promoted as interim coach of the Wolves in August, he was working on the car.
“Not bad, we took second place in points again,” Coachman said. “We had our ups and downs, three feature wins is pretty big for a second-year team. And we learned even more this year and hoping to bring in some more success next year.”
Now he’s looking forward to the challenge he faces in his first season as a head coach.
“It’s been a lot of fun watching it all develop, throwing a piece in there and see how he fits,” Coachman said. “It’s been a lot of fun, it’s also a lot of work, a lot of preparation but it’s something I wanted to learn anyway, so now I’m just learning even quicker.”
Greg Hussey added: “It is a new group, but the expectation is there. Being a returning guy, I can definitely feel it from the town. It puts a little pressure on you, but that’s part of it, they expect the best of us and that’s what they deserve.”
