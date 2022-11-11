COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jay Croop scored twice as the Columbus River Dragons reeled off the last four goals of the game in a 6-2 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline each added a goal and an assist while Bailey MacBurnie made 25 saves for Columbus (6-1), which won the first rematch of last season’s FPHL Commissioner’s Cup final, which Watertown won.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.