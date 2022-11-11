COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jay Croop scored twice as the Columbus River Dragons reeled off the last four goals of the game in a 6-2 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline each added a goal and an assist while Bailey MacBurnie made 25 saves for Columbus (6-1), which won the first rematch of last season’s FPHL Commissioner’s Cup final, which Watertown won.
Matt Brown and Mathias Tellstrom each scored goals for the Wolves (4-3), which tied the game in the second period before the River Dragons pulled away. Travis Smith collected 31 saves for Watertown in net.
The two teams are off today, but close out the two-game series 6 p.m. Sunday in Columbus. Watertown returns home Nov. 18 to host the expansion Elmira Mammoth in the front end of a home-and-home series. Puck drop for Friday’s game will be 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
