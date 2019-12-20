LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
DANBURY, Conn. — Jonny Ruiz’s shorthanded, tie-breaking goal at 18 minutes, 31 seconds of the second period began a string of three unanswered markers to carry the Danbury Hat Tricks to their 10th straight Federal Hockey League win Friday night, upending the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena.
The Hat Tricks improved to 21-6 overall atop the Eastern Division, while the Wolves, who dropped their fifth straight game, dipped to 11-7, tied with Mentor for second place.
Danbury’s Aaron Atwell scored a goal and contributed two assists, Nicola Levesque also tallied and Gordy Bonnel added two helpers.
Watertown, which was outshot 25-21, got goals from Joe Deveny and Deric Boudreau, whose power-play goal at 16:13 of the middle period pulled the Wolves into a temporary tie until Ruiz struck.
The teams play tonight at 7:30 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
