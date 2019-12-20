Danbury tips Watertown for 10th straight win
Buy Now

Watertown’s David Powlowski, center, moves the puck around the back of Watertown’s goal during a recent game at the Watertown Municipal Arena. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

LOCAL PRO HOCKEY

DANBURY, Conn. — Jonny Ruiz’s shorthanded, tie-breaking goal at 18 minutes, 31 seconds of the second period began a string of three unanswered markers to carry the Danbury Hat Tricks to their 10th straight Federal Hockey League win Friday night, upending the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks improved to 21-6 overall atop the Eastern Division, while the Wolves, who dropped their fifth straight game, dipped to 11-7, tied with Mentor for second place.

Danbury’s Aaron Atwell scored a goal and contributed two assists, Nicola Levesque also tallied and Gordy Bonnel added two helpers.

Watertown, which was outshot 25-21, got goals from Joe Deveny and Deric Boudreau, whose power-play goal at 16:13 of the middle period pulled the Wolves into a temporary tie until Ruiz struck.

The teams play tonight at 7:30 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.