DANBURY, Conn. — Michael Mann scored a shorthanded goal to open the scoring for the Watertown Wolves, but the Danbury Hat Tricks went on to score four unanswered goals to record a 4-3 victory Wednesday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
After Mann scored nine minutes and eight seconds into the game, Dustin Jesseau tied the game with a goal just 15 seconds later.
Cory Anderson totaled a goal and an assist for the Hat Tricks (3-0), including the go-ahead goal in the first period, and later set up Dzmitry Daniliuk’s goal 36 seconds into the second period. Gordy Bonnel followed with the game winner with a power-play goal 3:27 into the third period.
Justin MacDonald, who assisted on Mann’s goal, followed with a power-play goal of his own 7:38 into the period for the Wolves (3-2) and Alexander Jmaeff scored with 9:35 left to pull Watertown within 4-3.
Goalie Gregory Hussey made 38 saves for Watertown, which will play at Binghamton at 7 p.m.Saturday.
Cooper Seedott stopped 34 of 37 shots faced for Danbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.