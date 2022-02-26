DANBURY, Conn. — Jonny Ruiz scored two goals and assisted on another to spark the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 6-2 win over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
Goalie Peter Di Salvo stopped 33 of 35 shots faced for the Hat Tricks.
Tom Mele contributed a goal and an assist for Danbury (27-13-3), which bounced back after losing at Watertown, 6-3, on Friday,
Justin MacDonald tallied a goal an assist for league-leading Watertown (29-8-1), and Alexander Jmaeff scored a goal that was assisted by Lane King and MacDonald.
Wolves goalie Luke Cohen allowed four goals on 14 shots faced before he was replaced early in the second period by Adam Beukeboom (23 saves).
The Hat Tricks scored the game’s first three goals en route to a 3-1 first-period lead.
Danbury ended a four-game skid against Watertown.
The Wolves will play their next four games against Binghamton, hosting the Black Bears at 4 today and at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Wolves will play at Binghamton at 7 p.m. Saturday before hosting again at 4 p.m. the next day.
