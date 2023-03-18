WATERTOWN — Danbury Hat Tricks forward Daniel McKitrick celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style.
McKitrick netted three third-period goals and George Borshchev supplied a pair of goals as league-leading Danbury rallied for a 5-3 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena. McKitrick is of Irish heritage and helped Danbury overcome a 2-0 deficit to get its ninth straight win.
“I’m Irish myself, so getting a hat trick was pretty good,” said McKitrick, who has netted 20 goals on the season. “The most important thing was getting the win because it was a gut-check win.”
The Hat Tricks (36-6-5) became the first team to go over the 100-point mark and is at 102 points with 13 games left to go in the regular season. Brian Wilson made 32 saves and Johnny Ruiz dished out three assists for Danbury, which defeated Watertown (17-24-3) for the fourth straight time. Danbury scored three times in just under 10 minutes to get back into the game.
“The first goal of the third period was very important,” Borshchev said. “I think we were unlucky with those two power-play goals (by Watertown), but this is a special team.”
Samuel Hrabcak scored twice while Larry Yellowknee added a goal and an assist for the Wolves, who have lost five straight games. Owen Liskiewicz collected 42 saves in net for Watertown.
The game was uneventful for the first 35 minutes before the Hat Tricks’ Tobias Odjick, the son of the late former NHL Gino Odjick, was assessed a match-penalty after going after the Wolves’ Kolton Maguire. Watertown then recorded a pair of power-play goals on the ensuing five minutes. Yellowknee’s hard shot was key to finally beating Wilson twice as Hrabcak picked up the rebound for the first goal while Yellowknee got the second with a slapshot.
“Larry’s been a threat on the power play all year and we always encourage him to shoot the puck,” Wolves coach Luke Cohen said. “That power play was a big turning point for us.”
Watertown thought it scored a pair of goals that turned on the red goal light. However, the referee waved off both tallies.
“There were a couple times I thought the puck went in and I thought we had goals that were disallowed,” Cohen said. “If one of those go in, it’s a different game.”
Danbury regrouped in the second intermission and gained a big momentum shift when McKitrick scored 31 seconds into the frame. McKitrick and Borshchev added goals within two minutes of each other to give the Hat Tricks the lead.
“We hadn’t found our game in the first 40 (minutes) and we really believe in this group,” Danbury head coach Billy McCreary said. “We thought if he kept going that we’d really crack a good goalie.”
Borshchev deposited an empty-net goal to give the Hat Tricks a two-goal lead at 4-2. Hrabcak scored with 27.6 seconds left in regulation to draw the Wolves within one after a late third-period power play for the Wolves came up empty. However, McKitrick, who has six goals in the last three games against Watertown, finished off his hat trick with a tap-in, empty-net goal.
“It’s nice to get the win, but we got to turn the page for the next game,” McKitrick said.
Danbury continues to be the standard-bearer in the league and credits its close-knit group for its success. The Hat Tricks have found ways to win despite early deficits.
“It’s a family,” McCreary said. “They’ve been down-and-out before this season and they’ve had every opportunity to make an excuse, but they fight for each other.”
The two teams will play each other once more this weekend with today’s game set for 7 p.m. at Danbury Arena. Watertown will finish its weekend with a 2 p.m. Sunday game against the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Cohen and the Wolves know its crunch time with the regular season ending soon.
“It’s a huge weekend for us,” Cohen said. “Every game is important to us.”
