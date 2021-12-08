DANBURY, Conn. — Gordy Bonnel scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Danbury Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves, 4-1, on Wednesday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Danbury Ice Arena.
Goalie Brian Wilson made 28 saves to record the win for the Hat Tricks (10-3-1), who halted the Wolves’ winning streak at six games.
Goalie Brandon Hussey made 38 stops on 41 shots faced for league-leading Watertown (9-3).
After Bonnel scored 14 seconds into the second period, Cole McKechney scored 4:44 into the period to pull the Wolves within 2-1, but Danbury’s Brett Jackson followed with a goal and Dustin Jesseau added an empty-net goal.
Watertown will play at Delaware at 7 p.m. on Friday before returning to host Delaware at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
