WATERTOWN — Tanner Hildebrandt scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into the third period to lift the Danville Dashers to a 2-1 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
With the win, the Dashers halted the Wolves’ eight-game winning streak.
Goalie Jesse Gordichuk made 32 saves to record the win for Danville (5-5), which also snapped their five-game losing skid.
Michael Desjarlais scored a goal for Watertown (8-2) and goalie Jeremy Pominville finished with 36 saves.
Watertown will also host Danville at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
