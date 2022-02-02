WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves overcame a slow first period to have themselves a Day after an 11-day layoff.
Brandon Day netted his first career hat trick while Ahmed Mahfouz and Alexander Jmaeff each scored twice as the Wolves pulled away late in the third period to beat the Binghamton Black Bears, 8-6, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League on Wednesday night in front of 421 fans at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Wolves (23-4) scored the victory after an 11-day break that came immediately after Watertown had its 13-game win streak snapped in a 5-4 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks on Jan. 21.
“This was a huge win for us,” Day said. “We needed it especially after the long break and ending the winning streak the last game, but we’re back on the train.”
Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich recorded a goal and an assist as did Cameron Yarwood for Binghamton (16-15), which had won three of its last four. Owen Liskiewicz made 41 saves for the Black Bears, including 22 in the first period.
Watertown had peppered the Binghamton goal in the opening period, but the Black Bears scored two goals on their first three shots. The Wolves had to play catch up after the nearly two weeks off, which played a part in their shaky start.
“Sometimes when it’s an 11-day layover, it’s tough to get your legs going,” Mahfouz said. “Practice is one thing, but when it’s game legs and someone is bearing down on you, it takes a little bit more of toll on your body.”
Wolves head coach Brent Clarke made the call to swap starting goalie Luke Cohen for McKenzie Chalmers just over 12 minutes into the opening period after Gjurich put the Black Bears up 2-0. The switch gave Watertown a jolt it needed.
“Nothing against (Luke) Cohen, but sometimes it’s good to change out the goalie when you get a couple on you early,” Clarke said.
Watertown closed out the first period with Day’s first goal and Jmaeff tied the game with a shorthanded tally 18 seconds into the second. Nikita Ivashkin notched a power-play goal one minute, 45 seconds later to give Binghamton the lead back. However, the Wolves scored three straight, including Day completing his hat trick and celebrating by putting on a hat, which had been tossed on the ice, over his helmet.
“I was with Justin MacDonald and (Alexander) Jmaeff on a new line during practice during the week and I thought we were clicking out there,” Day said.
The Black Bears reeled off the next three goals to grab a 6-5 lead 10 seconds into the third period on a Thomas Aldworth goal. Cole McKechney replied 56 seconds later for the Wolves to tie the game at six. Watertown had to kill off two straight Binghamton power plays midway through the third and that shifted momentum.
“Those kills were huge and Ahmed is a huge part of that,” Clarke said.
Mahfouz managed to corral the puck in the neutral zone and beat Liskiewicz with a shorthanded goal at 14:06. The former thorn in the Wolves’ side has been a critical addition to the lineup.
“I’m not sure I’m the good guy to everybody here yet, but I’m starting to get more fans on my side in this arena,” Mahfouz said.
Jmaeff finished the scoring with an empty-net tap-in with 27 seconds left in the third.
Watertown will now travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds for a three-game set starting at 7:35 p.m. Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
