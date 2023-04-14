HARRINGTON, Del. — Marquis Grant-Mentis scored a pair of goals to spark the Delaware Thunder to a 5-2 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 645 fans at Delaware Fairgrounds Centre Ice Arena.
Delaware (9-43-3) took a 1-0 lead late in the first period on a goal from Grant-Mentis, with Houston Wilson assisting, 19:54 into the frame.
Grant-Mentis struck again with a goal 9:49 into the second period, also with Wilson assisting, and Danila Milushkin followed with a tally with 6:33 left in the period as the Thunder built a 3-0 advantage.
The Wolves (19-32-4) drew within 3-1 on Zac Horn’s goal with 1:38 left in the period, with Mathias Tellstrom assisting, but Denis Gafarov restored Delaware’s two-goal lead, also at the 19:54 mark of the frame.
Jakub Volf added a goal for Delaware 7:05 into the third period, with former Wolves player Rocco DiCostanzo assisting for a 5-1 lead.
Kolton Maguire scored a goal with 1:37 left in the game for Watertown, with Dakota Seaman assisting.
Tellstrom received a game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct and then was ejected from the game when he received a gross misconduct for verbal abuse of an official with 6:06 remaining in the game.
Goalie Spencer Kozlowski made 39 saves for Delaware, which occupies fifth place in the division and won’t compete in the playoffs.
Watertown has already clinched a playoff berth and secured a No. 3 seed in the Empire Division for the playoffs that begin next week.
The Wolves will wrap up their regular season when they play at Delaware at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Watertown will begin the league playoffs when they host Binghamton in the first game of a first-round, best-of-three series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Game two and game three, if necessary, will be played at Binghamton next Saturday and Sunday.
