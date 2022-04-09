HARRINGTON, Del. — Joe Cangelosi scored three times as the Delaware Thunder generated five unanswered goals to rally for a 6-3 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena.
Former Wolves player Ryan Marker contributed a goal and two assists for the last-place Thunder (8-41-2).
Colin Chmelka scored a pair of back-to-back power-play goals for the league-leading Wolves (42-12-3), who led 3-1 on Chmelka’s second goal of the night with nine minutes and 23 seconds remaining in the second period.
Cangelosi followed with a power-play tally with 2:04 left in the period and Delaware tied the game at 3-3 on Marker’s goal 2:47 into the third period.
Cangelosi then scored consecutive goals, including the go-ahead and game-winning goal 6:09 into the period and added a power-play goal 8:48 into the frame for a 5-3 lead.
Nikita Andrusenko added a goal with 9:07 left in the game for the Thunder and goalie Trevor Babin stopped 40 of 43 shots faced to record the win.
Goalie Luke Cohen allowed all six goals on 40 shots faced for Watertown and Michael Mercurio scored the team’s other goal.
The Wolves now have two games remaining in their regular season as they will play at Delaware at 4 p.m. today at Watertown Municipal Arena to complete the three game-set.
Watertown will conclude its regular season when it hosts Danbury at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
