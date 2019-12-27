Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Goalie Aaron Taylor made 55 saves as the Delaware Thunder held off the Watertown Wolves for a 4-3 Federal Hockey League win on Friday night before a crowd of 1,028 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
With the loss, the Wolves (11-9) were dealt their seventh consecutive loss, all in the month of December.
The expansion Thunder (6-14) also registered their first ever win against Watertown.
Weng To, Evgenii Demin and former Watertown player Anton Kalinin each contributed a goal and an assist for Delaware.
Joe Deveny scored a goal and assisted on another for the Wolves and Kyle Powell and Dominik Bogdziul tallied a goal each.
Watertown will complete the home-and-home series with the Thunder with a game at Delaware tonight.
On Friday, the Thunder seized a 2-0 lead in the second period on back-to-back shorthanded goals from Demin and Kalinin.
The Wolves drew within 2-1 on Bogdziul’s goal with 44 seconds remaining in the period.
But Thomas Munichiello and To scored consecutive goals within the first 8:56 of the third period to build a 4-1 lead.
Deveny and Powell followed with back-to-back goals within a span of 14 seconds to pull Watertown within 4-3 with 5:02 left in regulation.
Taylor made 16 of his saves in the third period to preserve the win for Delaware, which has won three straight games.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville made 30 saves on 34 shots faced for the Wolves.
Watertown will now play its next four games on the road. After playing at Delaware at 7:05 p.m. today, the Wolves will travel to Georgia to face the expansion Columbus River Dragons next Friday and Saturday.
Watertown will resume division play when it plays at the Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday, Jan. 9 and will return to host the Elmira Enforcers Jan. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Arena.
