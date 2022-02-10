Local pro hockey
DANBURY, Conn. — Peter Di Salvo made 32 saves and the Danbury Hat Tricks scored four third-period goals as they blanked the Watertown Wolves, 4-0, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League on Thursday night at the Danbury Arena.
Steve Mele posted a goal and an assist, while Dustin Jesseau and John MacDonald added goals for Danbury (24-9-3). Brett Jackson handed out two assists for the Hat Tricks.
Adam Beukeboom stopped 31 shots for Watertown (24-6-1), which has lost three of its last four. The two teams will play at the Watertown Municipal Arena at 7:30 tonight and Saturday.
The Wolves were without head coach Brent Clarke after he was suspended for one game after an altercation last Saturday at Carolina. Watertown’s Brennan Ash was suspended four games and goalie Luke Cohen got two games. The Wolves’ Ryan Devine served a one-game suspension Sunday.
Carolina coach Garrett Rutledge got 15 games causing injury to non-playing personnel from Watertown and throwing equipment. The Thunderbirds’ Joe Cangelosi got nine games, while Tommy Cardinal was suspended four games. Blake Peavey and Ross Bartlett both served one-game bans last Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.