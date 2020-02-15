ELMIRA — Zach Pease scored a pair of goals to spark the Elmira Enforcers past the Watertown Wolves, 4-2, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at First Arena.
Goalie Joseph Young made 26 saves for the Enforcers (23-16).
Joe Deveny and Kyle Powell scored a goal each to pace the Wolves (22-18).
Cameron Yarwood and Hudson Michealis added a goal each for Elmira.
After Deveny gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead with a goal 3 minutes, 23 seconds into the game, the Enforcers responded with four consecutive goals, with Pease providing them with a 4-1 edge with 9:43 left in regulation. Powell scored with 8:20 left for the Wolves.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville stopped 32 of 36 shots for Watertown.
The Wolves will host Enforcers at 4 this afternoon at Watertown Municipal Arena, which will be the rubber game in the three-game weekend set.
