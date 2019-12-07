ELMIRA — Sean Reynolds scored a pair of goals and Ahmed Mahfouz scored a goal and assisted on another as the Elmira Enforcers downed the Watertown Wolves, 7-4, on Saturday night in a Federal Hockey League game at First Arena.
By winning both games in the two-game set between the two teams in Elmira, the Enforcers dealt the Wolves back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
Brandon Tucker contributed two goals and an assist and goalie Troy Passingham made 36 saves to record the win for Elmira (8-7), which also defeated Watertown (11-4) in last season’s playoffs.
Rookie Dominik Bogdziul had a hand in all four goals for the Wolves by totaling two goals and two assists.
Rookie Joe Deveny and Tyler Gjurich each tallied a goal each for Watertown and Cameron Dimmitt recorded two assists.
Rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville stopped 29 of 34 shots faced for the Wolves, who are coached by Paul MacLean, who worked as an assistant coach with the Enforcers last season.
With an assist, Watertown’s Deric Boudreau extended his point streak to 15 games as he’s recorded at least a point in every game this season.
Watertown will host the expansion Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Watertown Municipal Arena and will play at Danbury at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
