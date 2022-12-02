Wolves fire Coachman as head coach

BINGHAMTON — Tyler Gjurich scored a goal and assisted on two others to pace the Binghamton Black Bears to a 6-3 triumph over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Austin Thompson generated a goal and an assist for the Black Bears and Kyle Powell recorded a pair of assists. Powell and Gjurich are former Wolves.

