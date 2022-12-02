BINGHAMTON — Tyler Gjurich scored a goal and assisted on two others to pace the Binghamton Black Bears to a 6-3 triumph over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Austin Thompson generated a goal and an assist for the Black Bears and Kyle Powell recorded a pair of assists. Powell and Gjurich are former Wolves.
Goalie Chris Paulin stopped 25 of 28 shots faced to earn the win for Binghamton (10-6).
Watertown led 3-2 on Elijah Wilson’s unassisted goal six minutes and two seconds into the second period.
Jesse Anderson scored the tying goal at 18:46 and Cameron Yarwood followed with the go-ahead tally 1:54 later for Binghamton, which scored the game’s final four goals.
Jackson Bond and Fabian Lehner also scored a goal each for Watertown (5-7) and goalie Greg Hussey made 31 saves.
The game was the Wolves’ first under interim head coach Luke Cohen, who was promoted to interim coach after head coach Justin Coachman was dismissed earlier this week.
The Wolves will play at Binghamton at 7 tonight before returning to host Motor City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
