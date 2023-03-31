WATERTOWN — Former Watertown Wolves player Alexander Jmaeff scored a goal and assisted on another to pace the Columbus River Dragons to a 4-1 victory over the Watertown Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before an announced crowd of 1,133 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Lane King, another former Wolves player, recorded a pair of assists for the Continental Division-leading River Dragons (38-9-4).
Michael Greco scored 9 minutes and 35 seconds into the game for Columbus, with Jmaeff and King assisting on the goal.
After Adam Vannelli tallied a power-play goal at 14:52, which was assisted by King, Jmaeff followed with his goal with 1:04 remaining in the first period for a 3-0 advantage.
Jmaeff’s goal also chased Watertown starting goalie Owen Liskiewicz, who allowed the three goals on 15 shots faced.
Liskiewicz was replaced by fellow rookie Adam Wisco, who stopped all 25 shots he encountered.
The Wolves (18-28-3) have now lost two straight games and have also dropped nine of their past 10 games.
Zac Horn scored 9:26 into the third period for Watertown, with John Amanatidis assisting on the goal.
Cody Wickline tallied an empty-net goal with 1:03 left for Columbus.
The Wolves will host the Delaware Thunder at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairgrounds arena.
