WATERTOWN — Former Watertown Wolves player Alexander Jmaeff scored a goal and assisted on another to pace the Columbus River Dragons to a 4-1 victory over the Watertown Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before an announced crowd of 1,133 at Watertown Municipal Arena.

Lane King, another former Wolves player, recorded a pair of assists for the Continental Division-leading River Dragons (38-9-4).

