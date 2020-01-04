COLUMBUS, Ga. — Anton Lennartsson scored the deciding goal with 39 seconds remaining in overtime as the Columbus River Dragons edged the Watertown Wolves, 5-4, on Saturday night in a Federal Hockey League game before 3,297 fans at the Columbus Civic Center.
Lennartsson, a former Wolves player, completed the comeback for the expansion River Dragons (9-15), and former Watertown goalie Cody Karpinski made 42 saves to record the win.
Tyler Gjurich scored two goals and assisted on another for the Wolves (14-10), who had their winning streak halted at three games.
Watertown also lost for the first time in overtime this season.
Five different players scored for Columbus, which earned a split of the two-game set after Watertown won at Columbus, 6-4, on Friday in the initial meeting.
On Saturday, the Wolves trailed 2-1 in the first period, but tied the game on Gjurich’s second goal of the night, a power-play tally with 2:45 left in the period, and led 3-2 on a Jamie Lukas goal 54 seconds into the second period.
After Columbus drew even at 3-3 on Jonathan Evans’ goal with 4:44 left in the period, Dallas Desjarlais provided Watertown with a 4-3 lead on his goal just 19 seconds later.
Chase Fallis tied the game for the River Dragons with his goal with 7:22 left in regulation to set the stage for Lennartsson, who played for the Wolves last season before he was traded to Elmira.
Karpinski, who played with Watertown for parts of two seasons, stopped all 14 shots in the third period and one more in overtime.
Jeremy Pominville finished with 39 saves on 44 shots faced for Watertown.
Lukas finished with a goal and an assist and teammate Deric Boudreau assisted on two goals.
Watertown will return to Eastern Division play when it plays at Danbury at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Wolves will then host division rival Elmira at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
