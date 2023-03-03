BILOXI, Miss. — Yianni Liarakos scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to help guide the Mississippi Wolves to a 7-4 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Goalkeeper Anthony D’Aloisio made 34 saves to record the win for Mississippi (11-30), which defeated the Wolves in their first trip to Mississippi to face the expansion Sea Wolves.

