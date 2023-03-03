BILOXI, Miss. — Yianni Liarakos scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to help guide the Mississippi Wolves to a 7-4 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Goalkeeper Anthony D’Aloisio made 34 saves to record the win for Mississippi (11-30), which defeated the Wolves in their first trip to Mississippi to face the expansion Sea Wolves.
Trevor Lord tallied a goal and an assist for Watertown (17-23), which had won its previous three games.
With the score tied at 4-4 entering the third period, Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored the go-ahead goal for Mississippi on a power-play tally 1:55 in, with Sam Turner assisting.
Turner followed by scoring a goal at 5:36 as Mississippi built a 6-4 advantage. Jake Raleigh added a power-play goal with 1:49 to play for the final margin.
Lord, John Amanatidis and Samuel Hrabcak each scored a goal in the second period for Watertown, which scored two unanswered goals to tie the game at 4-4, capped by Hrabcak’s goal in the final minute of the frame.
Liarakos, who is a former Wolves player, generated a pair of goals and Matt Caranci tallied a goal in the second period for Mississippi.
Earlier, after Parker Moskal provided the Wolves with a 1-0 lead 4:31 into the game, with Elijah Wilson assisting, Philip Wong scored with 5:30 left in the first period to tie the game for Mississippi.
Goalie Owen Liskiewicz allowed six goals on 30 shots faced in taking the loss for Watertown.
Watertown will again play at Mississippi at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday to complete the two-game set.
The Wolves then host the Danbury Hat Tricks next Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
