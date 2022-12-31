WATERTOWN — Possessing a lineup that includes a quartet of former Wolves players, the Binghamton Black Bears proved to be too much to handle Friday night.
Justin Coachman and Gavin Yates each scored a goal to help spark Binghamton to a 6-0 shellacking of the Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a standing-room only and season-high crowd of 1,233 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The game marked the return of Coachman, a former longtime and popular player while with Watertown, who was dismissed as the Wolves’ interim head coach earlier this month.
“It’s interesting being on this side,” Coachman said afterward. “But like I said when I first got to Binghamton is, they’ve done everything for me, they pretty much made it such an easy transition. They treated me so well, I don’t regret a single thing coming here and it’s good to come into this building and get a win out of it — and even see a rare goal out of it.”
Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich, who led Watertown to a league championship in 2018, recorded a pair of assists for the Black Bears.
“We’re still playing, we’re veteran guys, we’ve got to lead by example,” Gjurich, a veteran winger, said. “We’re just trying to carry the young guys, play as a team and play as a whole. We’ve got a new coach and it’s going very well.”
Jesse Anderson scored three goals to pace Binghamton (15-7), which is also owned by former Wolves majority owner Andreas Johansson.
“It just wasn’t our best night at the office,” Watertown coach Steve Esau said. “We’ve got to be better tomorrow, we just need more detail. Again, that’s not who they are, it’s not who we are and I won’t tolerate that kind of play.”
Binghamton led 1-0 on an unassisted goal from Yates 8:33 into the game. Things could have been worse, but Watertown fended off all three Black Bears power plays in the first period.
“It was our first game in a couple weeks,” Gjurich said. “So we just wanted to play a simple game and play hard, play together, and that’s what we did.”
“It’s good to get that goal pretty early in the first period and then just start to really take control of the game,” Coachman said. “I know the shots didn’t really show it the first two periods, but having puck possession and keeping them to the outside so they didn’t really have good scoring chances was a huge deal for us in this win.”
Anderson provided Binghamton with a 2-0 lead as he finished off a two-on-one rush by backhanding the puck past goalie Greg Hussey 2:55 into the second period.
“Things didn’t seem to go our way from the start tonight,” Wolves defenseman and assistant captain Matt Brown said. “It wasn’t really the team effort we were looking for with the way that we played. It was definitely a frustrating night to be a Wolve, but if you don’t learn from something like that, then you’re not really a top-end team.”
Tyson Kirkby then scored at 6:50 of the period, with Gjurich assisting, for a 3-0 Black Bears lead.
Coachman followed with his goal, with Gjurich assisted, with 5:52 left in the frame for a 4-0 lead and the rout was on.
The fourth Binghamton goal also chased Hussey, who took the loss for Watertown (9-11).
Later, after an altercation during which Binghamton’s Taylor Cutting was assessed a game misconduct for an aggressor penalty, the Wolves were unable to score during a seven-minute power play, including when they pulled their goalie pulled for an extra attacker for a stretch of time.
“It seemed like we weren’t getting a lot of bounces, guys were getting on the (defensive) side of us, which is always a recipe for disaster,” Brown said. “We didn’t have very good opportunities to penetrate the middle, they kept us out of the middle all night and if you want to score goals, you have to go to the net.”
Black Bears rookie goalie Riley McVeigh stopped all 38 shots for his second shutout of the season.
“We’re doing very good, we’re second in our division,” Coachman said. “There are a few things that kind of need to be turned around a little bit, but it’s really coming together now. We’ve got (interim head coach Brant) Sherwood at the helm now and he’s really going to make a difference.”
Coachman, a former Wolves player, took over as the team’s interim coach when previous head coach Brent Clarke left the team in August to coach Knoxville in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
“A saw a lot of (No.) 7 jerseys, a lot of Coachman jerseys, a lot of green out there,” Coachman said of his return. “It’s awesome to see the support, I knew as soon as I got fired from Watertown the support I had with so many people reaching out to me and people on Facebook and stuff. So I know this town didn’t want it to happen, but everything happens for a reason.”
Coachman was then fired by Watertown 11 games into the season and signed with Binghamton as a player Dec. 2.
“Yeah, it was disappointing just how it went down, how I was treated with no respect,” Coachman said. “Everybody can see it though with the (Wolves’) owner (Tyler Weese), they can see the type of person he is. But I feel like I’m in a great spot now, with Andreas, he allowed me to come in here (to Binghamton), (head coach) Gary (Gill) was the one that signed me and now we have Sherwood behind the bench now. We have a great team, we have a really good opportunity here.”
Esau took over as head coach in December and guided the Wolves to two consecutive wins, including a 5-2 victory at Binghamton on Dec. 16 in his debut.
“You can point at a lot of things and different things during the game and the sequences ... but we just didn’t bare down, we were playing like it was a circus, no direct hockey,” Esau said. “We missed on a lot of passes, we weren’t tape to tape. And we’ve got to get back to simple, physical hockey and we’ll get back to our identity. That’s what I demand,”
The Wolves hadn’t played in nearly two weeks as their two home games last Saturday and Monday were postponed because of the winter storm.
“It’s been a long haul,” Brown said. “I think that storm took a toll on everyone and we had some mojo going there for a bit before that. So it’s tough when you don’t see game action, but we’ve got quite a few games coming up here and I think it’s a good opportunity for us to take these lessons and move forward.”
Yates helped guide the Wolves to their league title in 2018 in his rookie season, when he was honored as playoff MVP.
Also, former Watertown team captain Kyle Powell plays for Binghamton, which has now won three of four meetings against the Wolves this season. Powell didn’t play Friday.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Gjurich said. “Binghamton’s great, the fans are great, I have absolutely no complaints. Nothing but absolute bliss.”
“We have a great core, a great leadership core and the young guys are really playing well,” Coachman said, “We have the pieces here to be really be a championship-caliber team.”
Third-place Watertown entered the night trailing Binghamton by 20 points in the league’s Empire Division. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs.
“We are trying to catch them,” Esau said of Binghamton. “I don’t ever underestimate an opponent, but I believe in my heart that we can be better than they are and I believe that we will be.”
The Wolves and Black Bears will complete their home-and-home series with a game at Binghamton at 5 p.m. today in a New Year’s Eve tussle.
“Now I’m in a good situation, I’m loving it,” added Coachman, who won two league titles with Watertown, including his rookie season of 2017-18. “I’m loving playing again and going for another championship.”
■ NOTES: The Wolves’ previous high draw this season was a crowd of 986 against Elmira on Dec. 10. ... After tonight’s game, Watertown will host Carolina on Thursday and then host expansion Mississippi on Friday and Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. starts at Municipal Arena.
