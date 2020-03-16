Local pro hockey
SYRACUSE — The Federal Prospects Hockey League has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season after a vote Monday.
The league and the Board of Governors came to the decision and the member clubs were informed on the decision later in the day.
A statement on the league’s website said it “is a decision the FPHL does not take lightly but in keeping with the protocols set by medical experts at the federal, state and local levels there was no course of action that made sense from any standpoint to continue the season when it would eventually be allowed to go on.”
Watertown finished in third place in the Eastern Division with a record of 25-23 in 48 games.
