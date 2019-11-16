BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tyler Gjurich scored three goals and rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville made 22 saves as the Watertown Wolves blanked the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, 5-0, on Saturday night in a Federal Hockey League game.
The Wolves (7-1) extended their winning streak to seven games, including the past four on the road.
Jamie Lukas scored a goal for Watertown and Joe Deveny contributed a goal and an assist. The Wolves went 3-for-5 on the power play.
After Lukas opened the scoring three minutes and 55 seconds elapsed, Gjurich followed with a goal at 4:54 and then a power-play tally at 14:36.
Deveny scored a power-play goal in the second period and Gjurich capped his night with a man-advantage tally in the third.
Also for the Wolves, Cameron Dimmitt and Kyle Powell each recorded three assists.
Pominville made five saves in the final period to secure is first career shutout and his sixth win in seven starts this season.
Jacob Mullen made 40 saves for the expansion Rumble Bees (0-8).
The Wolves, who also defeated Battle Creek, 5-2, on Friday, haven’t lost a game since their Oct. 25 home opener.
Watertown will conclude its five-game road swing as they play at 12:35 today at Battle Creek. The Wolves will then host Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
