LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
ELMIRA — Tyler Gjurich scored the deciding goal with 3 minutes and 20 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Elmira Enforcers to a 4-3 win over the Watertown Wolves on Thursday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at First Arena.
The game was played in the arena without fans because of the concern about the coronavirus outbreak, and during the game the FPHL announced it was suspending its season. The Wolves were to have played at Danbury today and Saturday before returning to host Danbury on Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
On Thursday, the Wolves battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game against the Enforcers.
Jamie Lukas scored a power-play goal with 4:38 left in the second period and 55 seconds later Deric Boudreau followed with a goal to draw Watertown within 3-2.
Ryan Marker followed with a goal with 6:04 left in the third period for Watertown (25-23), which lost its fourth consecutive game.
Cameron Yarwood scored a pair of goals for Elmira (32-16) and goalie Troy Passingham made 38 saves.
Gjurich, who was acquired by the Enforcers in a trade with the Wolves in January, scored his 40th goal of the season, including his 15th in 19 games with Elmira.
Marker scored his 42nd goal of the season, including his 11th in 12 games, with Watertown after he came over in a trade with Delaware.
Boudreau also assisted on the Wolves’ two other goals and Lukas and Marker also recorded an assist each.
Defenseman Nikolas Kalpouzos rejoined the Wolves this week and was in the lineup Thursday. He played in 13 games with Roanoke of the SPHL before he was reassigned to the FPHL.
