Times Staff Report
DANVILLE, Ill. — Tyler Gjurich scored two goals and assisted on another and goalie Blake Scott made 61 saves as the Watertown Wolves downed the Danville Dashers, 5-3, on Saturday night at David S. Palmer Arena to extend their winning streak to five games.
Cameron Dimmitt and Deric Boudreau contributed a goal each for the Wolves (5-1), who won at Danville for the second time in as many nights.
Scott earned his first win of the season in his first start for Watertown, which hasn’t lost since its season opener, a 3-1 loss to Mentor on Oct. 25.
Scott stopped 22 of 23 shots faced in first period, 23 more in the second — and completed his night with 16 saves in the final period. Danville outshot Watertown 64-42.
After Danville’s Johan Hoglund scored a goal only 22 seconds into the game, Michael Desjarlais tied the game for Watertown on his tally two minutes and 23 seconds into the opening period.
Gjurich provided the Wolves with the lead for good with his goal at 10:21 of the period.
Dimmitt followed with a goal 6:24 into the second period for a 3-1 Watertown lead and Deric Boudreau added to the advantage with his goal at 8:04.
Tanner Hildebrandt and Marco Luciani scored back-to-back goals in the third period for Danville (4-2), but Gjurich added an empty-net goal.
Joe Deveny and Kyle Powell each recorded two assists for Watertown.
Boudreau, who leads the Wolves in goal scoring with eight, extended his goal-scoring streak to six games.
Desjarlais, a rookie forward, scored his first professional goal for Watertown.
Watertown will play three games in three days at the expansion Battle Creek Rumble Bees next week in Michigan, starting with a game at 7:35 p.m. Friday.
