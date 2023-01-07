WATERTOWN — A night after enduring another disappointing loss, Travis Smith and the Watertown Wolves found a way to finally get well in the new year.
Smith made 34 saves to record the win and Matt Brown scored a key goal in the second period to fuel the Wolves to a 5-0 triumph over the Mississippi Sea Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Friday night before a crowd of 898 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Watertown bounced back after losing their past three games, including a 6-1 home setback to Carolina the night before.
“It wasn’t an easy one, but we made it work and it was a good effort,” said Smith, who posted his first pro shutout.
“Absolutely, the guys played hard and it’s a process,” Watertown coach Steve Esau said. “It’s a process with a group of guys learning with each other how to win. They put in the effort and made it happen.”
Smith, a rookie, stopped all 16 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the shutout and provide a lift for the Wolves (10-13).
“It feels pretty good,” Smith said. “It always feels nice to get a shutout and the boys helped me get that and I thanked them for that. But we’ve got another one (today) and we just kind of move on to the next (game) and get ready for it.”
“He played outstanding,” Esau said of Smith. “We’re all happy for him, he’s waited his turn and he’s got a chance here. He played well and I’m very proud of what he accomplished.”
Trevor Lord, Brendan Hussey, Kolton Maguire and Chase DiBari each scored to help propel the Wolves to their first win since a 3-2 win over Danbury on Dec. 17.
“That’s what it takes, that’s what it takes to develop the chemistry,” Esau said. “We don’t care who has the success, we just care about the wins.”
Friday’s game also marked the first meeting between Watertown and Mississippi, which came into the league this year as an expansion team.
“I thought they were great, they played very well defensively,” Smith said of the Wolves. “They got pucks out of the zone and they produced offensively, too. They put like five goals on the board, so that was nice to see the offense have a spark as well.”
The Wolves led 1-0 on Lord’s goal 6:09 into the game, with newcomers Chase DiBari and John Amanatidis and assisting.
“The big thing for us was getting that first one,” Brown said. “It seems to be a little bit of a monkey on our back recently, we’ve been getting behind early and then having to try and claw back into games. And when you’re on a losing streak, it makes it that much tougher to climb back into games, you’re skating uphill some times.”
Brown provided Watertown with a 2-0 advantage on his unassisted goal 8:20 into the second period, as he capitalized on a Mississippi turnover with each team skating four-on four.
“It’s been a bit of a learning curve for everyone, we’re trying to pull together as a group and figure out how to put together a 60-minute effort and getting on the same page,” Brown said. “With a new coach and everything we’ve been through, we’ve went through so much adversity as a team and we’re just trying to draw some strength from that and get everyone back on the same page and pulling in the same direction.”
Hussey then struck quickly into to the third period as he scored only 21 seconds in, with DiBari setting up the goal.
Maguire followed by scoring a power-play goal with 8:39 remaining in the game and DiBari, who recorded two assists, added an unassisted goal with 3:16 left to complete the scoring.
Smith got the start Friday after he came into Thursday night’s game in relief of Owen Liskiewicz, stopping all 11 shots he faced against Carolina.
“It was great, he had a real nice night,” Brown said of Smith. “Part of that’s committing to our (defensive) zone and everyone kind of supporting each other with communication and doing what it takes right from the puck drop.”
“Honestly, I couldn’t even tell you,” Smith said of when he last started in a game with Watertown. “Obviously the last month and a bit has been a little tough, battling and battling injuries and we’ve got two other really good goalies that I respect completely. I think whoever’s hot is going to run with it and we’ve each got to support one other to do that.”
Smith is now 4-5 this season with the Wolves, his first at this level after previously playing at the junior level.
“I’ve been here since (training) camp,” Smith said. “I’ve been here since day one with Greg (Hussey), he’s been great, he’s been a great mentor and obviously with (Liskiewicz) coming in, he’s been great as well he’s a great guy. And I appreciate all their help with certain things that things I’m still getting used to in the league and in pro hockey, that’s for sure.”
Goalie Ian Wallace stopped 20 of 25 shots faced for Mississippi (3-23) in the team’s first trip to Watertown.
The Wolves, who occupy third place in the Empire Division, are searching to build some momentum as they came into the night trailing second-place Binghamton by 26 points.
“And we needed a game like this to kind of bring the group together a bit more,” Brown said. “We’ve got some new bodies in here, too, who are bringing some fresh energy here, a fresh perspective.”
The 22-year-old Smith, who hails from Brampton, Ontario, added: “It’s always good to help the boys out and bring the team a win. Obviously we have the fans out there and our last couple games haven’t been the greatest and to bring them a big win like that, it feels really good.”
Watertown will host Mississippi today and will then host Binghamton next Friday, both 7:30 p.m. starts.
■ NOTES: Hussey, who played on the Wolves’ championship team last season, scored his first goal in just his third game with the team this season. ... Watertown team captain Charlie Pens Jr. returned to action on Thursday night after he was sidelined with a lengthy injury. ... Amanatidis, a forward, was signed by the Wolves this week, as was DiBari, a forward, and defenseman Nick Papandrea, who was acquired in a trade with Elmira. ... Mississippi, which has won a league-low three games, entered the game in last place in the league’s Continental Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.