WATERTOWN — Blake Scott of the Watertown Wolves seems to do some of his best work against his former team, the Danville Dashers.
Scott stopped 32 of 34 shots faced to back the Wolves to a 5-2 victory over the Dashers on Saturday night in a wild Federal Hockey League game before a crowd of 1,202 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Buoyed by Scott’s effort, league-leading Watertown bounced back after a 2-1 loss to Danville on Friday night that halted the Wolves’ winning streak at eight games.
“We had to come back and win the second game, we couldn’t get swept in our own barn,” Scott said. “We just came ready to play, a lot better then we did (Friday).”
Rookie Jamie Lukas scored a goal and assisted on another, including a key shorthanded goal for the Wolves (9-2), who have won nine of their past 10 games.
Scott, who is Watertown’s backup goalie behind Jeremy Pominville, improved to 3-0 in starts this season, including a 5-3 win at Danville on Nov. 9 in his first pro win.
“We went with Scotty and we have confidence in him, just like we have with Pomer,” Watertown coach Paul MacLean said. “He’s done pretty well for us, Scotty has.”
But after Scott was staked to a 3-0 lead through the first two periods, the third period didn’t lack for suspense.
“We had the lead and they were giving everything they had,” Scott said of Danville. “And it got a little bit chippy, because that’s what happens when it’s a close game. We persevered and it was a good character win.”
Danville scored a pair of power-play goals within a span of 2 minutes and 41 seconds in the period to draw within 3-2.
The first came from Fred Hein at 7:07 of the period, and Nigel Slade followed with a tally at 9:48.
Danville then went on a third successive man advantage with 9:31 left in regulation after Deric Boudreau fought with Seth Ensor after the Watertown forward was assessed a goalie interference penalty when he made contact with Jesse Gordichuk.
“For sure, we got into some penalty trouble and we stuck together as a team,” Lukas said of the third period. “They scored two on the power play, but we came together in the end and got it done.”
The Wolves killed off the penalty, and rookie Joseph Deveny followed with a goal with 3:03 left for a 4-2 advantage.
Justin Coachman followed with an empty-net goal with 44.1 seconds left to complete the scoring for Watertown.
“It was a wild one, we managed to hold it together and killed off some huge penalties after we gave up those two,” MacLean said.
The Wolves led 1-0 as Dallas Desjarlais intercepted a pass in the Danville zone and scored from the deep slot with 6:35 left in the first period.
Then with Watertown shorthanded after being assessed a delay of game penalty for knocking the net off, Lukas scored on a partial breakaway with 42 seconds remaining in the power play for a 2-0 Wolves’ lead.
“I got robbed earlier, like the shift before,” Lukas said. “So getting that shorthanded breakaway was definitely nice. It got me fired up, so I was excited for that.”
Following Lukas’ goal with 2:02 left in second period, and 42 seconds left in the power play, Watertown defenseman Kyle Powell scored with 53 seconds remaining in the period for a 3-0 lead.
“It was a big win, we needed this one after (Friday) night,” MacLean said. “We came out stronger, we were banging more and Lukas’ shorthanded goal was huge for us.”
Scott appeared in four games last season for Watertown after he was acquired by the team late in the season after he played in two games with Danville.
“It’s good, I’m just being patient,” Scott said. “When I get called in, I make sure I do my job and make sure the boys can rely on me, as I can rely on them. And then wait until it’s my turn.”
Scott stopped 93 of 98 shots faced in two games against Danville this season, including a 61-save effort in the win two weeks ago.
“I know a lot of the guys on the team from last year in Danville and it means a lot to beat them,” Scott said.
Pominville, also a rookie, has won six of eight starts for the Wolves, and made 36 saves in Friday’s loss to the Dashers.
“In my opinion, we have two starters here,” Lukas said of Watertown’s goalie tandem. “Both guys, whenever they get the call they show up and they make saves. So we’re confident with whoever is in the net for us.”
Gordichuk finished with 29 saves on 33 shots faced for Danville (5-6).
Watertown will continue its four-game homestand when it hosts expansion Delaware at 7:30 p.m. next Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds Arena.
n NOTES: With an assist on Saturday, Boudreau extended his point streak to 11 games, during which he’s generated 10 goals and nine assists. ... The Wolves, who improved to 4-1 at home, are 5-0 on the road this season.
