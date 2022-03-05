WATERTOWN — Andrew Harrison doesn’t know for sure how the puck went in or how he exactly scored in overtime, but he’ll take it.
Harrison, who scored twice on the night, scored unassisted one minute and 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Watertown Wolves to a 6-5 triumph over the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a season-best crowd of 1,040 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
His tally completed a comeback for the Wolves on a night which seemed to have a playoff-like atmosphere.
League-leading Watertown (31-8-1) trailed 5-2 in the second period, but stormed back by scoring four unanswered goals to prevail.
“We put ourselves in a hole there, we didn’t have a great start and had some bad bounces,” Harrison said. “But we showed some resolve as a team and it was a good comeback.”
Harrison collected in a loose puck and headed toward the Binghamton net, but was upended by a defender and slid into Black Bears goalie Joseph Sheppard.
“I was coming through the middle and their guy tried to throw it to one of their guys across the ice and I picked it off and figured I had a step on him,” Harrison said. “I just tried to take it hard to the net and got taken down and got a lucky bounce.”
An official raised his hand signaling a penalty, but somehow the puck ended up in the net for the game-winner.
“When I was cutting to the net with the puck, he tripped me so as I was going down I was happy that we would be on a power play and we could go finish it off,” Harrison said. “And I saw the ref pointing and all the guys came and jumped on me, I didn’t even see it go in.
“You know what, I don’t even know, I think it just bounced off the goalie and I guess the hockey gods were on my side on that one.”
Justin MacDonald totaled four points for the Wolves, including three assists, and scored the tying goal with 5:10 left in regulation.
The Wolves won its last game in overtime, also against Binghamton, 4-3 at home Sunday. MacDonald scored the deciding goal in extra time,
“We just kept chipping away and we didn’t quit and got the win at the end,” Harrison said.
Watertown, Danbury and Columbus have already clinched berths in the playoffs that start next month. One spot in the postseason remains up for grabs and Binghamton entered occupying that last berth.
Cole McKechney, who sparked the comeback with a goal late in the second period, finished with two tallies for Watertown, which now leads the season series with Binghamton, 11-2, including winning 10 of the past 11 meetings.
“It’s been about three weeks now that I’ve been here,” Harrison said. “So I’ve been enjoying it a lot, we’ve got a great group and it’s fun to be in first place.”
Binghamton (22-18-1) scored on each of its first two shots of the game, including Justin Levac’s goal 1:07 in, which was assisted by Nikita Ivashkin. Ivashkin followed with his goal at 3:38 — his league-leading 47th goal.
Ivashkin’s goal chased Wolves rookie goalie Breandan Colgan, who this week was reassigned to Watertown by Quad City of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom stopped 30 of 33 shots the rest of the way, including two in overtime, to earn the win.
Watertown drew within 2-1 with 8:51 left in the period on Jonny Bonta’s unassisted goal as he stepped out of the penalty box and converted on a partial breakaway, scoring after he moved around a Binghamton defender. The Black Bears led 3-1 on Thomas Aldworth’s goal with 1:22 left in the period.
After Ivashkin scored a power-play goal 40 seconds into the second period, McKechney followed with a man-advantage goal of his own 7:38 in, but the Black Bears led 5-2 on Tom Tracy’s goal at 9:21.
The Wolves managed to pull within 5-4 as McKechney scored with 1:25 left in the second period and Harrison scored a power-play goal 2:34 into the third.
“It’s our starts that are really hurting us and we’ve got to eventually change that around because we want to start our games stronger,” MacDonald said. “At least we were able to come back. We were frustrated after the first period, but we stuck with it and I think you could see throughout the game we progressively got more and more dominant.”
Binghamton’s Sheppard stopped 43 of 49 shots faced.
The Wolves wore special black jerseys in honor of Joseph Nunez, a Thousand Islands graduate who passed away in September at the age of 34 after a battle with cancer. The team auctioned off the jerseys afterward.
After Watertown plays at Binghamton at 7 tonight, it will host Binghamton at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
Sunday’s game will also be the last regular-season meeting between the two teams.
n NOTES: Harrison, now 34, played for the Watertown Privateers during the 2013-14 season. ... Friday’s turnout was a season high, eclipsing the previous high of 1,003 on Nov. 19 against Danbury. ... Former Wolves forward Tyler Gjurich recorded a pair of assists for Binghamton. ... Ivashkin entered the night tied for the league scoring lead with MacDonald, who came in with 46 goals. ... Wolves forward Alexander Jmaeff, who stands second in Wolves goal scoring, is not with the team as he was placed on leave. ... Watertown also placed forward Larry Yellowknee on the 30-day injured reserve list.
