WATERTOWN — Zachary Pamaylaon scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 4-3 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 989 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.

Larry Yellowknee tallied a pair of goals, including scoring the tying goal with a power-play tally in the final minute of regulation, for the Wolves.

