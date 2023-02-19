WATERTOWN — Zachary Pamaylaon scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 4-3 victory over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 989 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Larry Yellowknee tallied a pair of goals, including scoring the tying goal with a power-play tally in the final minute of regulation, for the Wolves.
Goalie Brian Wilson made 55 saves, including five stops in overtime, for the Empire-Division leading Hat Tricks (28-11).
Danbury built a 2-0 lead on pair of goals from Dmitry Kuznetsov and Michael Marchesan within a span of four minutes early in the second period.
Watertown responded to tie the game at 2-2 on back-to-back goals from Yellowknee and Don Carter Jr. within one minute and 57 seconds, with Carter Jr.’s tally coming on the power play with 4:37 remaining in the period.
Danbury reclaimed the lead on Tobias Odjick’s goal with 3:17 remaining in regulation.
After Yellowknee’s tying goal and a scoreless overtime, Pamaylaon scored in the third round of the shootout to clinch the win for Danbury.
Greg Hussey stopped 46 of 49 shots faced, including making three saves in overtime, for Watertown (14-22).
The Wolves will travel to play at Elmira at 3 p.m. today. They have lost their past two games, including a 4-1 setback at home to Elmira on Friday night.
Nick Gullo scored a pair of goals for Elmira on Friday, with Parker Moskal generating the lone goal for Watertown.
